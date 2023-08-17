Actor Bala donates ambulance for people of Erode’s Gundri Hills

August 17, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - ERODE

Actor and comedian Bala donated an ambulance, to serve the people living in the tribal hamlets of the Gundri panchayat in the Kadambur Hills of Erode district on Thursday.

The actor donated the ambulance to the Unarvukal Trust, a not-for-profit organisation that focuses on helping women and children in need. The vehicle was inducted into service by Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar in the presence of Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran and Makkal G. Rajan, founder of the trust, at a function held at the district police office.

Over 5,500 people reside in 15 hamlets in tge Gundri panchayat that is reached after passing through a 17 km road, including a forest road, from Kadambur. Except for a T.N. State Transport Corporation bus that is operated to Gundri, people in these hamlets rely on commercial vehicles for transportation.

Also, during emergencies, transporting anyone to the hospital is a Herculean task, and residents have been demanding improved healthcare facilities at the panchayat.

The actor purchased the vehicle and converted it into an ambulance to serve those in need, and handed it over to the trust. People in Gundri can use the vehicle to get to hospitals in Sathyamangalam and Gobichettipalayam. No charges will be collected.