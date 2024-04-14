GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Activities continue in Coimbatore to create voter awareness

April 14, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
An artwork made using coir to generate awareness on voting, by the district administration.

An artwork made using coir to generate awareness on voting, by the district administration. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With campaigning for Lok Sabha elections to conclude on Wednesday evening, political parties have stepped up campaigning and the district administration and voluntary organisations are also strengthening measures to encourage people to vote.

Apart from the programmes organised by the administration, voluntary and industrial organisations are also creating awareness. For instance, the Laghu Udyog Bharati - Tamil Nadu has said that all its members and their workers have resolved to cast their vote on April 19.

The Labour Department is also organising awareness meetings at industries, and an awareness programme was held for tribal people in Pollachi.

MK Foundations organised a ‘Bike Rally’ on Sunday to boost voter awareness. Deputy Commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation S. Selva Surabi flagged off the rally near Nehru Stadium. The event is aimed at ensuring 100% voting on April 19. With 600 participants, including 180 men and 120 women riders, the rally traversed through key city areas, carrying awareness placards. Earlier, a human-chain voter awareness campaign was conducted, with over 300 participants. As many as 100 cars were also provided for free transport of the visually-impaired and differently-abled voters on April 19.

The events will be held till April 17 and the aim is to encourage more first-time voters. Hence, several meetings are organised for college students, an official of the district administration said.

