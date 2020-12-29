Activists to stage hunger strike in Coimbatore condemning illegal red earth mining

Coimbatore

Activists from the Thadagam Valley Mineral Resources Protection Committee alleged that the illegal red earth mining in Thadagam valley has seen a sharp increase “in the past three days”

Activists from the Thadagam Valley Mineral Resources Protection Committee will stage a hunger strike on January 5 in Coimbatore, condemning the alleged increase in red earth mining at Thadagam valley. Members of the Committee petitioned Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani and City Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan seeking permission for the hunger strike on Tuesday.

S. Ganesh, one of the activists from Thadagam who submitted the petitions, alleged that the illegal red earth mining in Thadagam valley has seen a sharp increase “in the past three days.” Despite restrictions by the District Administration, over 400 vehicles are involved in red earth mining, he claimed.

The Committee comprises various organisations such as Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, Coimbatore District Irula Welfare Association and individual environmentalists, he said. “If no action is taken to stop the illegal mining, we will stage the hunger strike as scheduled,” Mr. Ganesh said, adding that it will be staged within the Coimbatore City Police limits and the location will be announced later.

When contacted, Revenue Divisional Officer (Coimbatore North) P. Suresh said that the concerned Tahsildar and the Village Administrative Officers have been informed to take action on the complaint.