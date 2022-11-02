Activists seek action against faculty who staged a protest against alleged victim of sexual harassment in Udhagamandalam

A group of activists has criticised the management of the Government Arts College in Udhagamandalam for allowing a section of the faculty to stage a protest on the college premises on Tuesday. The had raised slogans against a woman professor and sought apology from her for alleging that she was sexually harassed by a colleague.

The woman, belonging to the Scheduled Caste, is working as an assistant professor in the college for the last 15-years. She had accused a colleague, who hailed from the intermediate community, of sexually harassing her.

The accused, who has since been booked by the Nilgiris district police, is also alleged to have referred to the victim’s caste, and a case against is against him in this regard.

J. Ebanasar, principal in-charge of the college, said permission had been granted for the protest as the victim had made “false complaints” against members of the faculty.

During the protest, the assistant professors, most of whom are alleged to belong to the dominant community in the Nilgiris, alleged that the victim had brought disrepute to the college by “politicising” sexual harassment allegations.

Speaking to The Hindu, the complainant alleged the principal, who is also the director (in-charge) of collegiate education, along with other staff members were victimising her. “After the allegations were made, I was transferred to the Government Arts College in Kangeyam, while the suspension of the accused was rescinded and he was posted in Erode,” she said. Her transfer was stayed by the Madras High Court.

“I do not feel safe in the college, and the management should take immediate action against the staff members who staged a protest against a victim of sexual harassment,” she said.

Professor C. Lakshmanan, national convenor of the Dalit Intellectual Collective, contended that the protests were tantamount to being in contempt of court as the issue was sub-judice. “While the accused is being promoted and protected, the victim is being targeted as she spoke out against a member of the dominant caste,” he alleged. He argued that not acting against the protesters would discourage other potential victims of harassment from coming forward with their complaints.