Activists raise concerns over fishing and pollution in Coimbatore’s lakes

Amid concerns over mounting pollution in the city’s water bodies, the Coimbatore Corporation is planning to create a special team to monitor and protect the lakes. Activists have raised alarms about the illegal dumping of waste and the health risks of consuming fish from contaminated lakes, where fishing has been prohibited.

Social activist V.J. Antony expressed concerns about contamination, stating, “When I volunteered to clean Kumarasamy Lake, I saw chicken waste being dumped to grow fish. Most lakes are contaminated with sewage, which raises the question - how fish can be healthy in such conditions? What’s even sadder is that people consume fish from these polluted waters.” He called on the Corporation to form a dedicated team to work with the water resources department and establish a specialised division for sanitation workers to prevent waste dumping.

R. Manikandan from the NGO Kovai Kulangal Padhukaapu Amaippu added, “Lakes need a free flow of water to remain fresh. Soil bunds are more environmentally sustainable than concrete structures, which obstruct water flow and harm natural habitats. Lakes should dry up in summer and fill in the rainy season. However, smart city initiatives keep them artificially filled year-round to attract visitors and improve their visual appeal.”

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran commented, “We are establishing a special team, approved by the council, which will deploy 50 personnel per zone on a contract basis to oversee environmental monitoring, including water bodies. This team will survey local lakes, and if concerns about fishing are raised, we will initiate food safety tests on the fish. No water body inlet or outlet channels in the city have been blocked.”

