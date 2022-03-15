Activists question need for road that benefits private bungalow owner in Coonoor

The road, said to be around half-a-km long, leads to a private residence nestled bordering a reserve forest

A section of road laid by the Coonoor Municipality that cuts through a reserve forest and had to be demolished. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Consumer protection activists have questioned the Coonoor Municipality’s (CMC) sanctioning of a road in Highfield near Sims Park that connects the main road to a single private bungalow.

The road, said to be around half-a-km long, leads to a private residence nestled bordering a reserve forest. The stretch also connects to another road that leads to the Sims Park in Coonoor and to the Highfield Tea Factory.

Following the construction of the road, the Forest Department demanded removal of a portion of it, arguing that it passes through a reserve forest.

T. Krishnamurthi, Coonoor Municipality Commissioner, told The Hindu the road was sanctioned at a cost of ₹ 39 lakh and was 450 metre in length. Local residents and consumer protection activists questioned the necessity for infrastructure in a location where there were no residential hamlets.

S. Manogaran, president of the Coonoor Consumer Protection Association, questioned the need for a road at such expense when there were so many issues that required urgent attention from the municipality.

“The bungalow the road leads to itself is only used sparingly, and there are so many areas within the municipality that could have used the funds to improve the quality of life for Coonoor residents,” said Mr. Manogaran, who urged that an inquiry be conducted to ascertain what were the procedures followed by the local body to sanction the road’s construction.

“The officials who sought sanction for the road should be investigated, as should those that approved it,” he added.

The road in question is also said to have encroached on a portion of forest land. During its construction, Forest Department staff conducted an investigation and found that it cut through 69 m of forest land, said S.M. Sasikumar, Forest Range Officer, Coonoor Range. “We requested that that road be removed and the portion which passed through the reserve forest was immediately destroyed by the municipality,” he added.