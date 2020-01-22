Coimbatore

Activists petition SP as WhatsApp message names them pro-naxals

Two activists, who are involved in a legal battle seeking action against illegal functioning of brick kilns in Thadagam valley, petitioned Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar on Tuesday seeking an investigation into a message being circulated on social media which portrayed them as pro-naxals.

S. Ganesh and T.M.S. Rajendran aka ‘Chinna MGR’, in their petition, said that they received a message from S. Chandrasekar of Vanam Trust of India on WhatsApp on Monday which said that they were getting funds from naxals in Kerala for raising voice against the brick kilns operating in the valley.

The petitioners wanted the police to find persons who were circulating the message which, they claimed, were baseless and defaming.

