Activists oppose President’s visit to Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore

February 16, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Activist groups and political parties including CPI and CPI (M), who were opposed to President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Isha Yoga Centre here on February 18 to participate in ‘Mahasivrathiri’ celebration sent telegrams to her expressing reservations, on Thursday.

The protesters raised slogans and displayed placards in front of the Post Office stating they were shocked about the President’s visit despite her identity as a representative of tribal communities.

They alleged that the Isha Yoga Centre had encroached upon 45 acres of land belonging to tribal communities and covered large portions of the soil with concrete flooring, rendering the soil infertile. The Centre had hampered the livelihood of tribal communities, the speakers alleged.