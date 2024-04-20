Activists in Pollachi protest against plan to fell tamarind trees for road expansion project

April 20, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Approximately 50 members of a local federation of social activists gathered at Mukkonam, Anaimalai, on Saturday, to protest against the State Highways Department’s plan to fell 27 tamarind trees at the Thathur junction on the Anaimalai - Sethumadai Road.

The purpose of the move is to expand the road on both sides, affecting a stretch along the Ambarampalayam - Sethumadai road.

“These trees are crucial for the ecosystem, considering the nearby forests and wildlife. They also remain green throughout the year, offering relief during the scorching summer as they form a canopy of sorts on the stretch between Thathur and Sundarapuri,” said Paramasivam, a spokesperson for the group.

In response to the protesters’ concerns, an official from the Pollachi division of the State Highways Department clarified that the proposal is currently under review and has not yet been finalised. However, the department has received numerous complaints about the Thathur junction being prone to accidents, exacerbated by the presence of a bus stand, which narrows the road when buses stop.

Additionally, complaints have been lodged regarding the trees, which form a canopy, obstructing the view of drivers, particularly at night.

As per the proposal, the road will undergo expansion on one side by four metres solely at the junction, necessitating the removal of a few trees. However, the official mentioned that alternative methods will be considered.

“Despite installing speedbreakers at the junction to mitigate accidents, the problem persists. Approximately five accidents have occurred in the past six months, which is why we have proposed to expand the road,” the official said.

Discussions were held between activists and highways authorities on Saturday. Following this, the department announced that a new proposal would be drafted within a week.