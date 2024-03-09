Activists in Coimbatore seek ‘personhood’ status for animals

March 09, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Members of the Vegan India Movement, on Saturday, staged a protest on Government Arts College Road in Coimbatore, demanding ‘personhood’ status for animals. The protesters condemned exploitation of animals across various sectors, including agriculture, community animals, work animals, and testing. They highlighted the prevalence of brutality in animal farming and called attention to India’s role as a major exporter of beef and leather. Activists demanded legal ‘personhood’ status for animals and a ban on exploitative industries. They stressed the need to view animals as sentient beings deserving of protection. Selvi Selvakumar, one of the protesters, said the government should ban artificial insemination in animals and slaughter for meat.