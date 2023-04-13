Activists in Coimbatore raise concern as Minister Duraimurugan assures relaxation of mining rules

April 13, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Activists here have condemned Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan’s reference in the Assembly on Thursday that mining rules related to sourcing clay for making bricks and pots would be relaxed.

They alleged that the relaxation of the rules mentioned by the Minister, that permission could be obtained from the Additional Director (AD) Mines instead of the District Collector, was an attempt to dilute norms to be followed for mining.

S. Ganesh of Thadagam Valley Protection Committee alleged that the valley was destroyed by brick manufacturers for over two decades when the topmost official of the district, namely the Collector, was one of the authorities to give permission. “Giving the power to AD Mines is an attempt to dilute the rules,” he alleged.

Mr. Ganesh wanted the government not to allow any kind of mining activity within one km radius of the forest boundary. Also, permissions from other authorities including the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA) have to be obtained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Activist K. Mohanraj said regulations for the operations of brick kilns were already in place in the State. However, authorities who had to ensure compliance to these regulations failed to do their duty, which led to illegal mining.

He wanted Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959, amended to empower the local bodies to manage and monitor the soil and clay mining activity for brick and pot making. “Local people are the ones suffering or benefiting from these activities,” he said.

S. Muralidharan of Indian Centre for Animal Rights and Education (INCARE), also a petitioner in the High Court in cases related to brick kilns and elephant corridors, said M.K. Stalin, before becoming the Chief Minister, had said in an election rally at Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore in April 2021 that he would take steps to re-open them if voted to power.

“The government came to power assuring reopening of closed brick kilns in Thadagam Valley. Even though the Collector is replaced by AD Mines to give approval for mining, permissions from other Departments such as the HACA, the Revenue, the Forest and the Pollution Control Board are also required,” he said.