GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Activists in Coimbatore push for proper identification and fencing of Open Space Reservation lands 

Published - October 04, 2024 07:27 pm IST - Coimbatore

Sibi Sreevathson T.C.

Activists in Coimbatore have urged the Corporation to properly identify and fence Open Space Reservation (OSR) lands, which are designated areas meant for public use and recreational facilities. These lands can be utilised for parks, playgrounds, and other public amenities.

S.P. Thiyagarajan, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Reserved Site Padhugappu Sangam, alleged that the Corporation lacks adequate funds to clean and fence these lands. He emphasised that this is crucial to prevent future encroachments and facilitate the development of public facilities, highlighting that out of more than 2,500 OSR lands in Coimbatore, only around 250 have been fenced and marked with notice boards as of 2023.

According to Corporation data, the identified OSR lands are distributed across five zones: 47 in the North, 73 in the West, 158 in the Central, 479 in the East, and 326 in the South, totalling 1,083 OSR lands in the city.

N.R. Ravishankar, an activist, expressed concern about presence of snakes in the bushes in vacant sites, besides spread of diseases. He requested that details of these sites in all the 100 wards be displayed on the corporation’s website for public view. He urged the Corporation to prioritise the removal of bushes in vacant sites located in densely populated areas.

S. Kumar, a Town Planning Officer, stated, “We have recently started to change the ownership of the identified OSR layouts to the Commissioner’s name. Once this is completed, we will begin fencing these layouts and placing notice boards. After all the work is finished, the details of each layout will be available on the CCMC website for public access.”

Published - October 04, 2024 07:27 pm IST

Related Topics

urban planning / Coimbatore / social issues (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.