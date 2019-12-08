Activists from in and around Coimbatore oppose Transgender Persons Bill

Activists from various organisations working for the rights of transgender and sexual minorities condemned the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill that was recently made into law by Parliament.

Addressing a press meet here on Saturday, activists from organisations such as South India AIDS Action Programme (SIAAP), Queerbatore, Orinam, and Nirangal Charitable Trust alleged that the Bill is unconstitutional.

According to a press release, they said that the Bill is in violation of Articles 19(1)(a) (freedom of speech and expression) and 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.

The Bill also violates the ‘National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) vs. Union of India’ case judgment, which mandated the Central and State governments to ensure legal recognition of all transgender persons, they alleged.

“The Bill does not contain any mention of reservations in education and employment for transgender persons,” the release said.

“Transgender individuals as citizens of this country already have the Constitutional right to chose whom we want to live with and form our own alternate family structures based on our needs,” the release said, claiming that the Bill forces transgender individuals to remain with their biological family or in a government shelter facility.

The District Collectors or Magistrates are authorised to accept or deny an application for transgender identity card, which goes against the self-identification as a transgender, the release said.

An Act for violence against transgender and intersex persons must be framed along the lines of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the activists urged.