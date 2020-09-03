Activists express concern over disruptions caused to streams in Thadagam valley

Coimbatore

03 September 2020 21:58 IST

Brick kiln operators’ association denies the charges levelled against them

Uncontrolled operations of brick kiln in Thadagam valley has affected the flow of rain-fed seasonal streams that are part of the Sanganoor Pallam which in past used to recharge Singanallur tank in the heart of Coimbatore, activists have alleged.

According to them, a major stream of the Sanganoor Pallam, which originates near Mangarai, was blocked by brick kiln operators at a place called 'S' bend in Veerapandi village.

In the recent rain, the road and surrounding areas got inundated as the course of the stream has been blocked, they alleged.

“We found the stream’s route blocked before rain and informed authorities. Brick kiln operators made a mud road blocking the stream due to which the rain water is not able to pass through the natural course. Flow of other streams of Sanganoor Pallam has also been blocked,” alleged S. Ganesh, an activist of Thadagam.

President of Irula Nala Sangam, Mallan, former councillor of Nanjundapuram village Manickaraj and Mr. Ganesh had taken up the issue with the authorities concerned.

According to environmental activist K. Mohanraj, Sanganoor Pallam is an important seasonal stream of Coimbatore district that recharges groundwater in areas through its course towards Singanallur tank in Coimbatore city.

“We request authorities concerned, including the District Collector to ban the use of excavators in the valley as they are used by brick kiln operators to change the landscape of the important ecosystem as they want,” he said.

V. Velunaicker, State secretary of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, said that the streams from the valley also used to bring water to a 167- acre tank at Chinnavedampatti, recharging the groundwater in the region.

“Now rainwater is not coming to the tank due to disruptions on the course of streams in the valley due to red earth mining. Water could not be found when a borewell was dug up to 1,240 feet at Idigarai area recently,” he said.

P. Dharmaraj, president of the brick kiln operators’ association, however, denied the charges levelled against the brick makers.

“The flow of the rainwater was much more so that it overflowed the road. The mud road is not blocking the stream and it is not only used for the movement of trucks. People in the locality are finding it useful,” he claimed.

Suresh, Revenue Divisional Officer, Coimbatore North, said that his Department would look into the allegations against brick kiln operators and the disruption caused to the flow of the stream.