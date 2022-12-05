‘Desilt Thottathupalayam pond in Tiruppur’

December 05, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A social activist from Kaalampalayam in Tiruppur district have urged the district administration to desilt Vinayagar Kuttai, a pond in Thottathupalayam.

In a petition submitted to Collector S. Vineeth on Monday during the weekly grievance redress meeting, S. Jeevanandham said the pond was neither cleaned nor desilted for many years. The condition of the pond poses a threat to hygiene to local residents. . H

The petitioner also said that this is in violation of sections 268 (Public nuisance) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of the India Penal Code and demanded immediate intervention of the district administration.

Mr. Vineeth directed the Block Development Officer of Tiruppur to look into this issue.

