Activists call for early release of Veerappan’s aides from prisons

14 February 2021 00:06 IST

They are under imprisonment for the last 32 years

Human rights activists and members of a tribal association have called for the early release of slain forest brigand Veerappan’s five aides who are lodged in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu prisons for the last 32 years.

The Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association and People’s Union for Civil Liberties organised a seminar here on Friday, in which Human Rights activist and executive director of People’s Watch Henry Tiphagne, Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam president Kolathur Mani, Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association president V.P. Gunasekaran, and lawyers participated and passed various resolutions.

A resolution said that Veerappan’s brother Madhaiyan, and two others -- Andiyappan and Perumal -- were arrested by the Karnataka forest department. When they were about to be released after four years of imprisonment, the Tamil Nadu government arrested them in a case related to murder of forest ranger Chidambaram in 1994 and lodged them in Coimbatore Central Prison. They were sentenced to life imprisonment and were in jail for the last 32 years.

Pointing out Section 341 (2) of the Tamil Nadu Prison Rules, 1983, which says that life convicts who had completed 14 years of imprisonment can be considered for early release by the State government, the Supreme Court had in 2018 asked the State government to consider Madhaiyan’s petition for premature release. “The three, aged over 75 years, are suffering from various ailments and the State government is yet to consider the petition,” the resolution said.

Another resolution said that ‘Meesaikara’ Madhaiyan, Gnanaprakasam, Bilavendran and Simon were awarded death sentence in the Palar bomb blast case in 1993. Their sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment. “Both Simon and Bilavendran died in prison, while the other two continue to be in solitary confinement for the last 27 years,” the resolution said. Since they were arrested under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, the State government, after getting nod from the Centre, should release them, the resolution urged.