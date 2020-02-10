Activists call for cleaning up of Sandynallah Reservoir

Accumulation of plastic wastes on the banks of the Sandynallah Reservoir outside Udhagamandalam town has prompted the activists to call on the district administration to clean the water body.

The reservoir, known to be an important habitat for a wide variety of bird life, is choking with waste from the Udhagamandalam town.

Local residents said that the Kodappamund Channel, which flows into the reservoir, brings most of the waste from the town and deposits it into the reservoir.

“When the reservoir is full, it does not seem like there is much waste or pollution as the waste is usually submerged. However, when the reservoir’s storage level drops, the waste gets deposited on the banks,” said Sowmesh D., a resident of Khandal, who goes to the reservoir for fishing.

He added that he has noticed that the catch has also decreased over the last few years.

“Previously, I used to catch anywhere between seven and 10 kg fish, but now that has decreased substantially, and I am lucky to catch five kg fish each day,” said Sowmesh, who sells the fish in Udhagamandalam.

He said that he has found plastics waste in some of the fish he had caught.

Threat to biodiversity

G. Janardhanan, president of the Ooty Public Awareness Association, said that the Sandynallah Reservoir and most other water bodies in the Nilgiris were in a state of extreme peril due to pollution.

“Reservoirs, wetlands and lakes across the Nilgiris, home to a wide array of wildlife, are threatened by pollution on a massive scale. Unless immediate action is taken to protect these areas, they will become completely uninhabitable for wildlife, while the water is already pretty much unfit for human consumption,” said Mr. Janardhanan.