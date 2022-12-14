Activist, two others held for attempting to disturb public peace in Salem

December 14, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Activist Piyush Manush and two others were arrested by the city police here for gathering at the Corporation office to cause disturbance to the public peace on Wednesday.

P. Badusha Moideen of Adhiyaman Street was running a beef chilli shop at Seelanaickenpatti. Due to opposition from members of Hindu Munnani, the city police, citing law and order problems, closed the shop.

He sought permission from the Corporation for re-opening the shop and submitted petitions. The Corporation permitted him to re-open the shop after obtaining a no-objection certificate from the city police.

On December 5, the corporation again sent a letter to him stating that permission was cancelled for running the shop at the particular place. The corporation cited a joint report submitted by officials for the decision.

Mr. Moideen, along with his wife and daughter, went to the corporation office with placards. They were accompanied by Piyush Manush and another activist Sivaraman, who told the police that they came to submit a petition to the officials. But, the police personnel removed Mr. Manush, Mr. Sivaraman and Mr. Moideen and kept them at a marriage hall.

Salem Town police registered a case under Section 151 (knowingly joins or continues in any assembly of five or more persons likely to cause a disturbance of the public peace) of the Indian Penal Code. Later, all the three were released in the evening.

