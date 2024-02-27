Activist taken into preventive custody

February 27, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - ERODE

Activist and coordinator of Tamil Nadu Environmental Protection Movement R.S. Mugilan, who threatened to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Palladam on Tuesday with black flags, was taken into preventive custody here in the morning.

Chennimalai police picked Mr. Mugilan from his residence in Chennimalai at 7.30 a.m. and took him to the police station. Mr. Mugilan claimed the Prime Minister was trying to turn Tamil Nadu into a desert by letting Karnataka construct a reservoir across the River Cauvery at Mekedatu. “The Cauvery Water Management Authority has no right to talk over the issue and the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat saying that Tamil Nadu should not oppose the project is highly condemnable,” he said.

The activist blamed the Prime Minister for not releasing funds to the State towards flood relief and condemned his visit to Palladam. “Tiruppur district police have given me permission to go ahead with the protest while Erode district police are trying to arrest me,” he said. Police said he would be released after 6 p.m.