Activist stage protest near Salem Collectorate

January 26, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A social activist and his family members staged a protest near the Salem Collectorate on Thursday.

Rajendran of Ramankuttai near Alagapuram said that they were taking care of orphans and elderly people. But an NGO in the locality allegedly took the orphans and elderly people into their custody. They claimed that the NGO was causing problems for his family members and preventing them from using a public water tap in the area.

On information, Salem Town Police went to the spot and held talks. But they continued their protest. Following this, the police took them to the police station and questioned. The police asked Mr. Rajendran and his family to approach the Alagapuram police and later released them.

