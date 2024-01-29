Activist seeks arrest claiming failure to safeguard public property in Erode

January 29, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - ERODE

Claiming that he failed in his fundamental duty to safeguard public property in Chennimalai, activist R.S. Mugilan, coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Environment Protection Movement, appeared before a court here seeking arrest on Monday.

Addressing media persons before entering the court, he said Article 51A in the Constitution of India, 1949, said that it is the fundamental duty of every citizen to safeguard public property. “But, I continue to enjoy the fundamental rights given in the constitution and failed to protect public property, which amounts to a crime,” he added. The activist said over 100 flex banners were erected in Chennimalai town panchayat areas for Thaipusam without permission from the government departments, which is a violation of the Supreme Court order. Banners were erected by drilling roads and causing damage to them, he said.

Mr. Mugilan claimed that he had submitted several petitions to the officials in charge, but no action was taken. On January 26, when he visited the town panchayat along with a few others, the Chennimalai police picked them up without any reason at 2 p.m. and released them only at 7.15 p.m. Additionally, the police threatened to invoke the Goondas Act against him if he obstructed the government officials from performing their duties. “Banners were erected illegally and I, as a citizen, failed to perform my duty. Hence, I could be arrested under Section 43 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (arrest by private person),” he added.

“The illegally-erected banners pose a threat to the lives of people and I failed to take any steps to remove the banners,” Mr. Mugilan said, adding that he was an accused under the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Destruction and Loss) Act, 1982, and demanded that he be arrested.

He appeared before R. Malathi, Sessions Judge, Fast Track Mahila Court, also in-charge of Principal District Court, and submitted a petition. The Judge ordered the removal of unauthorised flex banners and asked the town panchayat administration, police and revenue departments to submit a compliance report. The Judge also posted the next hearing for January 31.

Following the order, flex banners were removed by the authorities in Chennimalai.