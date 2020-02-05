Activist protests against Corpn.

To draw the attention of the Tiruppur Corporation to wastage of drinking water, an activist bathed in a roadside pit at Kumar Nagar opposite Bungalow Bus Stop here on Tuesday.

S. Chandrasekar, coordinator of an outfit named Gramiya Makkal Iyakkam, said that the leakage had been persisting for two months and that the Corporation officials had not taken any action yet. “Lakhs of litres of drinking water is being wasted every day,” he said.

Mr. Chandrasekar, who runs a two-wheeler service centre in Ram Nagar, said that he was on his way to work at around 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday when he saw the pit brimming with water. “I decided to bathe for everyone to know about this issue,” he said. Mr. Chandrasekar said that he would submit a petition to the Corporation authorities if no action was taken to stop the leak.

When contacted, a Corporation official said that the pit was dug on Monday to attend to the leak. “We could not attend to it immediately as water supply was under way at Kumar Nagar,” the official said. After the supply, the tank at Kumar Nagar would be closed for the works to stop the leak, the official said.

Though the leak was from a water distribution line at Ward No. 25 (Zone – II), the cause was not clear. Denying Mr. Chandrasekar’s claims, the official said the leak had only been occurring for a week and the regular water supply was not affected. “The leak will be repaired by Tuesday night,” the official said.