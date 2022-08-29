Activist condemns dumping of construction waste at Rifle Range in Kotagiri

Construction waste dumped on the wetland known as Rifle Range in Kotagiri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS

The Coordinator of the Longwood Shola Watchdog Committee in Kotagiri has spoken out against the dumping of construction waste on a wetland inside the town.

The wetland in question, known as Rifle Range, is an 8-acre expanse and is said to be an important source of water for the town and surrounding regions.

The wetland used to be spread around an area of 120 acres, but over the last century, has been gradually encroached upon and diminished to a fraction of its size, said Mr. Raju.

He said that the civic body can use the wetland and its water resources to help meet the demands of the town’s requirement for clean water, if the wells which have been constructed at Rifle Range were maintained.

However, over the last few weeks, construction waste had been dumped at the site of the wetland by local residents, he alleged. Mr. Raju said that local residents planned to use the construction waste to build a temporary road to a few houses that were dotted around the wetland.

He called on the Kotagiri town panchayat to take action and prevent further damage to the area, stating that streams from the nearby Longwood Shola also pass through Rifle Range.

Mr. Raju said that the use of construction waste to build temporary roads would lead to further deterioration of the wetland, which is already under threat from complete destruction from encroachments and the spread of exotic species of plants.

He called on the civic body and the district administration to take up restoration of the wetland, which he said would provide a safe refuge for wildlife and also prove beneficial for the water security of Kotagiri town.