Active COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore drop to nine

The number of COVID-19 patients in Coimbatore district reduced to single digit - nine cases - on Thursday as 132 out of 141 people tested positive for the disease recovered and were discharged from two hospitals.

On Thursday, four persons - a 48-year-old man from Ukkadam, a 43-year-old woman from Pollachi, a 58-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman from Mettupalayam - were discharged from the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, the main treatment facility in the district.

Of the nine patients from the district who were under treatment as on Thursday, three from Sirumugai were in the ESI Hospital and six police personnel attached to the Coimbatore City Police were in a private hospital.

One new case in Salem

A 31-year-old staff of Mettur Court tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Officials said that while tracing the contacts of a bank employee from Sooramanagalam, who was reported positive from Kerala recently, the court staff was identified.

Samples had been collected from over 50 persons here, the officials said.

On Thursday, a 25-year-old COVID-19 patient from the Salem Corporation limits was discharged from the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. The patient, admitted on April 15, had foreign travel history.

Tiruppur

With nine active cases, Tiruppur district seems to be on its road to recovery from COVID-19.

On Thursday, 12 patients from the district were discharged from the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, taking the number of discharged patients to 103 of the total 112 confirmed cases in the district. Sources in the Health Department said that a few more patients are expected to be discharged on Friday.

Seven out of the 12 patients were women. Eight were from Tiruppur Block, three from Avinashi and one patient was from Dharapuram Block, the sources added. After witnessing a spike on April 18 with 28 COVID-19 positive cases in a single day, Tiruppur district saw the confirmation of only four cases between April 19 and April 30. In the current week, the district saw no fresh cases from April 27 to April 30.