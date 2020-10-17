Active COVID-19 cases drop below 4,000-mark in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

17 October 2020 07:47 IST

Nine persons die of the disease across western region

Coimbatore district saw its active COVID-19 cases drop below the 4,000-mark on Friday; it stood at 3,902 active cases after the discharge of 913 patients from various hospitals.

The district saw 387 fresh cases that raised the tally so far to 39,102. It reported one death -- of a man aged 67, which raised the toll so far to 512.

Tiruppur reported two COVID-19 deaths and 147 cases on Friday, taking the district’s overall tally of positive cases to 10,839. The death of two men, aged 74 and 60, raised the toll so far in the district to 164.

Advertising

Advertising

Out of the total positive cases so far, 9,471 have recovered and 1,204 were active cases. On Friday, 229 patients were discharged from various hospitals upon recovery.

Salem district reported 244 cases, with 218 of these being indigenous, including 162 in Salem Corporation limits. Twenty-six patients had returned from Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Kalakuruchi and Coimbatore. A man aged 55 died of the disease.

Namakkal district reported 132 cases, of whom 25 patients had returned from Tiruchendur, Erode, Tiruchi, Salem, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Chennai, Tiruppur, Dharmapuri and Karur and three from Karnataka.

Erode district saw 138 new cases, raising the district’s tally to 8,904. While 55 persons were discharged, 1,094 are under treatment. The district reported five deaths and the toll stands at 111.

Ninety-three persons tested positive in the Nilgiris, and the total number of cases so far in the district is 5,915. Totally, 685 persons are undergoing treatment.

Krishnagiri district recorded 63 fresh cases and Dharmapuri district 68 cases on Friday.