Active cases on the decline in Coimbatore district

03 November 2020 00:28 IST

The number of COVID-19 patients under treatment in Coimbatore district is seeing a steady decline as per details shared by the Health Department. Statistics showed that active cases decreased from 2,739 on October 29 to 1,318 on Monday.

The department attributes the decline in the number of active cases to an increase in the recovery rate.

The district on Monday reported 243 new cases, taking the overall tally to 43,751.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the media bulletin issued by the department, five COVID-19 patients from the district died on Saturday and Sunday.

As many as 652 persons from the district who recovered from the disease returned to their homes on Monday.

Tiruppur district reported 149 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 12,992.

The district did not report any deaths on Monday. Out of 12,992 cases, 11,758 have recovered and 1,040 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 194 deaths in total. As many as 75 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Monday.

As many as 125 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 104 are indigenous, including 50 in Salem Corporation limits. A 73-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, died on Sunday.

Erode reported 91 new cases, taking the tally to 10,478. While 100 persons were discharged, 785 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 125 in the district.

In Namakkal, 59 cases were reported. Krishnagiri witnessed 25 cases and Dharmapuri - 16 cases.

In the Nilgiris, 62 people tested positive. The total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 6,723. The death toll stands at 40, while the district administration said that 290 people are undergoing treatment.