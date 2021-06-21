Active cases fall below 10,000 mark in Coimbatore district

The number of active cases of the disease in Coimbatore district fell below the 10,000-mark on Monday.

According to the Health Department, the district had 9,566 patients under treatment in different hospitals, COVID Care Centres and also in home isolation. The active cases included 891 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore on Monday. Meanwhile, 2,104 persons recovered from the disease on Monday.

The district’s death toll increased to 1,911 after 23 more persons died of COVID-19.

Tiruppur district reported 458 new cases, taking the overall tally to 79,182.

The Health Department reported three new deaths, taking the overall tally to 699. Active cases in the district declined further as 3,341 patients were reported to be undergoing treatment for COVID-19. A total of 1,575 patients were reported to have recovered on Monday, taking the total number of recovered patients in the district to 75,142.

The district administration announced that vaccination drives for all above 18 years of age would continue on Tuesday at the designated schools throughout the district and only in Corporation limits on Wednesday.

Erode district reported 795 new cases, taking the tally to 84,453. While 2,042 persons were discharged, 7,070 continue to be under treatment. Nine persons died, raising the death toll to 555.

As many as 511 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 483 cases were indigenous and 130 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits. As per bulletin, nine deaths were reported in Salem, including five women patients.

In Namakkal, 314 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. Four deaths were reported in the district.

In the Nilgiris, 166 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 27,324. The number of deaths in the district increased from 146 to 150 on Monday while 1,634 persons are undergoing treatment.