Coronavirus | Active cases drop below 1,000-mark in Coimbatore

District reports four deaths, 205 new cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients from Coimbatore district under institutional care dropped below the 1,000-mark on Sunday.

Including the 205 new positive cases reported on Sunday, the district had 986 active cases of COVID-19.

As many as 215 persons from the district who recovered from the disease got discharged from different hospitals and COVID Care Centres on Sunday.

According to the Health Department, four COVID-19 patients from the district died of the disease on Friday and Saturday, taking the death toll to 576.

Tiruppur district had 1,059 COVID-19 patients under institutional care as of Sunday. This included the 119 new cases of the disease reported on Sunday. The district did not report any death due to COVID-19 on Sunday while 99 persons returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

Erode district reported 103 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 11,082. While 103 persons were discharged, 794 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 134.

A total of 102 positive cases were reported in Salem.

According to health officials, 60 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits while 25 patients have returned from other districts.

As per the bulletin, a 47-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment for the disease died at a private hospital in Salem.

In Namakkal, 59 cases were reported. Five patients have returned from other districts, officials said.

In the Nilgiris, 39 persons tested positive. The total number of confirmed cases stands at 6,939. The death toll stands at 39, while the district administration said that 294 persons are undergoing treatment.

Krishnagiri reported 34 indigenous cases and in Dharmapuri, 23 cases were reported, all indigenous.