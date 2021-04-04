Active cases cross 2,000-mark in Coimbatore district

After five months, the total active COVID-19 cases in the Coimbatore district crossed the 2,000-mark on Saturday as 2,007 patients were reported to be under treatment in the district.

The previous instance that the active cases were reported to be over 2,000 was on October 31, 2020. The daily caseload of Coimbatore district continued to see a rise as 292 new cases were reported on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 59,821 cases.

The Health Department did not report any new deaths as the district’s toll remained at 694. As many as 57,120 patients have recovered in the district. A total of 148 patients were discharged from various treatment centres in the district on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported 79 new cases on Saturday, which took the overall tally to 19,544 cases. No deaths were reported as the toll remained at 226. As many as 18,851 patients have recovered and 467 were active cases in the district. On Saturday, 50 patients from Tiruppur district were discharged from various treatment centres.