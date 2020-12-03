Active cases cross 1,000 mark again in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore Bureau

03 December 2020 00:01 IST

The district reports 142 new cases and one death

Active cases of COVID-19 crossed the 1,000 mark again in Coimbatore district after a few days on Wednesday.

The 142 new cases reported on Wednesday took the total number of patients from the district who were under institutional care to 1,001.

The Health Department on Wednesday said that an 80-year-old woman from Coimbatore district died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. This took the district’s death toll to 614.

As many as 77 persons from the district recovered from the disease and got discharged from different treatment centres on Wednesday.

Tiruppur district reported one death and 55 cases, taking its overall tally to 15,515 cases.

A 60-year-old woman from the district died at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Tuesday. Out of 15,515 cases, 14,787 have recovered and 518 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 210 deaths in total. As many as 87 patients from the district were discharged from various hospitals on Wednesday.

In the Nilgiris, 25 people tested positive. The total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 7,466. The death toll in the district stood at 42 on Wednesday, while the district administration said that 176 people are undergoing treatment.

Salem district on Wednesday crossed 30,000 mark in terms of the number of people tested positive for the disease so far. On Wednesday, 99 new cases were reported in the district taking the district’s tally to 30,006. While 60 persons were discharged, 511 persons continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll in the district to 443.

Erode district reported 47 new cases taking the district’s tally to 12,506. While 31 persons were discharged, 413 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 31 cases taking the district’s tally to 10,478. As many as 30 persons were discharged, while 231 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll in the district to 103.

Krishnagiri recorded 17 new cases and 26 persons discharged on Wednesday. The total number of current cases were 162 in Krishnagiri. In Dharmapuri, 16 new cases were recorded and 12 persons were discharged. The total number of current COVID cases were 131.