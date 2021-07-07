Activate village-level committees to curb child marriages : Minister

Village-level committees will have to be activated to create awareness on child marriages in the districts, said P. Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment.

Addressing a media query on the child marriages in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri and the initiative taken to curb them, Ms. Geetha Jeevan said, child marriages were more prevalent in Dharmapuri. “I have spoken to the District Collector and was told that the village-level committees shall be roped in to create awareness to curb child marriages.”

Also Krishnagiri Collector has been asked to activate village-level committees at the panchayat level to act against child marriages.

Financial allocation

There is adequate financial allocation to create awareness against child marriages under the Ministry of Social Welfare and the funds will be put to use, said the Minister.