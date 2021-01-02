Action will be taken against those responsible for attack on AIADMK worker : Velumani

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said here on Saturday night that action would be taken against those responsible for the attack on AIADMK worker Poongodi, who was attacked at the Makkal Gram Sabha meeting that the DMK had organised earlier in the day at Devarayapuram in Thondamuthur constituency.

Mr. Velumani told reporters, “Be it DMK president M.K. Stalin or any of his party workers – whoever was behind the attack on Ms. Poongodi, action would be taken against them.”

Mr. Stalin should stop instigating and assaulting AIADMK workers. It was Mr. Stalin’s hunger for power and inability to stomach the growing popularity of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami that made him and his party behave the way they did on Saturday morning.

The DMK workers had assaulted her and another worker and thrashed them. The people were witness to what happened at the meeting and Mr. Stalin was answerable to the people.

The AIADMK would not resort to cheap politics like sending in an AIADMK worker to disrupt the meeting, as alleged by Mr. Stalin, Mr. Velumani said and added Mr. Stalin’s allegation against him were born out of vindictiveness.

“Mr. Stalin is particularly targeting Electricity Minister P. Thangamani and myself for the role we played in bringing together Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and retrieving the party’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol’. Therefore, it is not surprising that he continues his tirade against me.”

Mr. Velumani also said that he was not unduly worried about the challenge Mr. Stalin had thrown at him. But it would be good if Mr. Stalin were to resign because the DMK would at least move away from dynastic politics.