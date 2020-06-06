Action will be taken against those not wearing mask: Coimbtore Collector

Coimbatore

06 June 2020 22:42 IST

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani on Saturday warned of strict action against those who do not wear mask or do not maintain personal distancing.

The Collector told presspersons that local body officials and the police will take action against those who do not wear masks when they come out and those who do not maintain personal distancing at shops and public places. Committees will be formed with officials from the local bodies, the police and revenue department to monitor whether the public follow the precautions.

Further, those who come to the district from other places should be under home quarantine for 14 days. If people are not staying at home during the quarantine period or are entering the district without permission, action will be taken against them. Mr. Rajamani said vigilance will be strengthened at the check posts. Nearly 2,500 passes are issued a day. So far, 20,041 people have been tested in the district for COVID-19. So far, 158 people have tested positive and only 11 of them are under treatment. On Friday (June 5) alone, as many as 986 people were tested.

Advertising

Advertising

Since the lockdown continues, more than five people should not gather at shops or other public places. The government is taking several steps to contain the spread of COVID-19. But it can be controlled effectively only with the co-operation of the public. People should follow all the precautionary measures to stay safe, he said.