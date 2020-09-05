Action will be taken against schools that demand more fees: Minister

Action will be taken against private schools that demand a fee higher than 40%, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan told mediapersons at Gobichettipalayam on Saturday.

The Minister said the Madras High Court had permitted private schools to collect only 40% of the fees that was fixed for the academic year 2019-2020 and the Chief Educational Officers in their respective districts had been asked to instruct the schools to follow the court ruling. “The CEOs will monitor private schools and if parents lodge complaints against schools for demanding more fees, action will be taken”, he added.

The Minister also said 10 eggs along with dry rations would be given to the students every month until the schools reopen. Mr. Sengottaiyan said 375 teachers in the State had been selected for the Dr. Radhakrishnan Award. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will present the awards on September 7. Asked about the decision of the Kerala government to reopen schools only in January 2021, the Minister said that no decision on reopening schools in Tamil Nadu had been taken yet.

Asked about teachers in private schools not receiving their salaries during the lockdown, Mr. Sengottaiyan said teachers could lodge their complaints with the School Education Department. To a question on whether teachers in private schools, who lost their jobs, will be provided jobs in government schools, the Minister said there were 7,500 surplus teachers in the State and after filling existing vacancies, if needed, they could be appointed on a temporary basis.