Action taken on 1,100 petitions received under scheme in Salem

SALEM

12 June 2021 00:02 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin distributed orders and various benefits to persons who gave petitions under the ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar' scheme at the District Collectorate here on Friday.

Mr. Stalin handed over various benefits and orders to 10 beneficiaries in presence of Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji, Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan, District Collector S. Karmegham, Special Officer for the programme Shilpa Prabhakar Sathish and other senior officials.

Mr. Stalin during his election campaign launched ‘Ungal Thokuthiyil Stalin’ programme and received petitions from the public and promised that the grievances would be addressed within 100 days of government formation.

According to a release, 23,797 petitions were received in Salem district under the scheme and 1,100 petitions have been addressed.

As many as 846 petitions under revenue and disaster management department, 145 petitions under rural development and local administration department, nine petitions under differently-abled and social welfare department, 100 petitions under Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited have been addressed in the district, the release said.

Later, Mr. Stalin launched the distribution of five kg rice to families under the ‘Ondruinaivom Vaa’ programme organised by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam near Hasthampatti here.