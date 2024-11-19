ADVERTISEMENT

Action taken against Salem teacher for attending event felicitating former CM Palaniswami and allegedly neglecting school duties

Published - November 19, 2024 02:09 pm IST - Salem

The District Educational Officer reportedly received complaints against Mr. Seetharaman for not coming to school regularly and for doing AIADMK party-related work while in government service

The Hindu Bureau

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami speaks at a felicitation function organised by farmers held at Mecheri in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on November 17, 2024 | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The Tamil Nadu education department took disciplinary action against a teacher for participating in a function to felicitate former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday (November 19, 2024) evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, on behalf of various farmer associations, a function was held at Mecheri to felicitate former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami for implementing the 100-lake scheme in the district. In the meeting, on behalf of a farmer association, R. Seetharaman alias Thambaiah, who is working as an English teacher at Ariyampatti Panchayat Union Middle School, participated and praised the former Chief Minister.

The Education Department took disciplinary action against Mr. Seetharaman.

In a letter to the Director of Elementary Education, the Tharamangalam District Educational Officer (elementary education) A. Raju said that the office received complaints against Mr. Seetharaman that he was not coming to school regularly and that while in government service, he was doing AIADMK party-related work and functioning as Cauvery Surplus Water Committee president.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The DEO added in his letter that during school hours, Mr. Seetharaman would continuously speak over the phone and was busy on his laptop and not taking classes for students. Based on these allegations, an inquiry was conducted at the school on November 14 and the teacher, Mr. Seetharaman, accepted that he is a functionary in a politically affiliated farmer association. Based on the inquiry, disciplinary action was taken against him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US