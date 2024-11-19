Action taken against Salem teacher for attending event felicitating former CM Palaniswami and allegedly neglecting school duties

The Tamil Nadu education department took disciplinary action against a teacher for participating in a function to felicitate former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday (November 19, 2024) evening.

On Sunday, on behalf of various farmer associations, a function was held at Mecheri to felicitate former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami for implementing the 100-lake scheme in the district. In the meeting, on behalf of a farmer association, R. Seetharaman alias Thambaiah, who is working as an English teacher at Ariyampatti Panchayat Union Middle School, participated and praised the former Chief Minister.

The Education Department took disciplinary action against Mr. Seetharaman.

In a letter to the Director of Elementary Education, the Tharamangalam District Educational Officer (elementary education) A. Raju said that the office received complaints against Mr. Seetharaman that he was not coming to school regularly and that while in government service, he was doing AIADMK party-related work and functioning as Cauvery Surplus Water Committee president.

The DEO added in his letter that during school hours, Mr. Seetharaman would continuously speak over the phone and was busy on his laptop and not taking classes for students. Based on these allegations, an inquiry was conducted at the school on November 14 and the teacher, Mr. Seetharaman, accepted that he is a functionary in a politically affiliated farmer association. Based on the inquiry, disciplinary action was taken against him.