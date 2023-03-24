Action taken against computer operator of Hasanur forest range office reportedly for swindling money

March 24, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - ERODE

A computer operator, engaged on a temporary basis at the Hasanur forest range office, failed to remit the fine amount collected from vehicle users at the Karapallam check-post and had reportedly swindled the money.

The Dindigul – Bengaluru National Highway 948 (old number 209) passes through Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) at Bannari, Dhimbam and Hasanur, connecting the State with Karnataka. The Madras High Court in its order in April, 2022, imposed restrictions on heavy vehicle movement and allowed the Forest Department to collect toll charges from vehicles at Bannari and Karapallam.

On an average, 750 to 1,000 vehicles use the highway everyday. While user fee is collected at Bannari for vehicles proceeding towards Hasanur, fee is collected at Karapallam check-post for vehicles coming from Karnataka.

In the absence of adequate staff to visit the bank, the money collected is handed over to the computer operator for depositing in the bank.

Sources in the department said that the operator did not remit the money in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Conservation Foundation bank account and fixed fake bank seals in the challan to show that money was deposited.

Sources also said that fines were collected from motorists for various violations, including stopping vehicles and taking selfies with wild elephants in the forest area, and the money was handed over to the operator.

He failed to deposit the money and submitted fake challans to the office. The irregularities came to light when officials verified the bank statement after which the operator was removed from duty on Thursday.

Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division and Deputy Director of STR could not be reached for comments as he is leading a team to capture a wild elephant in Talavadi forest range.

K. Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, STR, told The Hindu that he will check and initiate further action, if violations are found.

S. Sivakumar, Hasanur Forest Range Officer, said that a complaint has been lodged with the Hasanur police on Friday that the computer operator had swindled funds to the tune of ₹8.20 lakh.