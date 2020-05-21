Action sought

President of Kavandachipudur Village Panchayat R. Selvi petitioned Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Thursday seeking action against ward member who allegedly used casteist slurs against her.

She told mediapersons that no action had been taken against S. Kuppusamy, member of Ward No. 6, even after he was booked by the police on May 7.

She said that she also sought police protection from the Collector.