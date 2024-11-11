ADVERTISEMENT

Action sought as tree destroyed with acid near Coimbatore

Published - November 11, 2024 06:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The poovarasu tree that fell onto the road near Podanur in Coimbatore on Monday, after it was destroyed with acid.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

A poovarasu(Thespesia populnea) tree that stood near a bus stop on Podanur road in Coimbatore district was destroyed by unidentified persons, who poured acid after drilling holes at the bottom of the trunk.

K. Syed of Green Care, an organisation engaged in the protection of trees, said the poovarasu tree that stood near Karupparayan Kovil bus stop on Podanur road was found injected with acid.

According to him, miscreants had drilled three holes at the bottom of the trunk and poured acid to kill the tree. Following the injection of acid, the tree withered and collapsed onto the road on Monday. The matter has been informed to the Revenue Divisional Officer, Tahsildar, Village Administrative Officer and the Highways Department.

“There have been several incidents in the past when trees were felled illegally or destroyed with acid as they blocked the view of houses, shops and establishments. Severe action should be initiated against the offenders, who destroyed the poovarasutree, to deter others from doing the practice. Green Care will be lodging complaints with respective authorities, seeking action,” added Mr. Syed, who is also a member of the District Green Committee.

