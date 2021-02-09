Action sought against unit owners for polluting Kalingarayan Canal

ERODE

09 February 2021 23:29 IST

Members of Kalingarayan Pasana Sabai have urged the district police to initiate criminal action against textile processing unit owners who discharged effluents into Kalingarayan Canal.

In a petition submitted to Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, sabai president V.M. Velayudham said 35 units functioning in Vendipalayam areas were found discharging effluents into the canal during the inspection by Modakurichi MLA V.P. Subramani on February 7. The petition said the units had laid plastic pipes and were discharging the effluents into the canal, leading to its pollution.

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had disconnected power supply to the units and sealed them. Water from the canal was used for irrigating their land and also used as a drinking water source for farmers and cattle. Hence, sealing the unit was not enough and cases should be registered against the owners and they should be arrested, the petition said.

Advertising

Advertising

The petition said the unit owners had committed grievous crime by letting toxic chemicals into the canal and cases should be registered against them under appropriate sections.