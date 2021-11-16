Action sought against those responsible for man’s death

ERODE

16 November 2021 22:50 IST

Demanding action against persons responsible for the death of a 32-year-old man of Vadugapatti village in Sankari in Salem district, members of Adi Tamilar Peravai and the victims’ relatives refused to receive the body after postmortem and staged a protest at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai on Tuesday.

M. Mohanraj was married to Mahalaxmi (25) and has a daughter. Due to a dispute, she was living with her parents for the past four years and a divorce case is pending in the court.

Later, Mohanraj developed an affair with Chitra of Tharamangalam. She left home on November 11 and her parents lodged a complaint with the police.

Mohanraj married her at a temple in Madurai and the couple reached the All Women Police Station at Sankari and sought protection. After inquiries, Chitra was produced at the court in Omalur where she expressed her willingness to go with her parents. Mohanraj was upset and left home.

On Tuesday, the body of Mohanraj was found on the railway tracks between Mavelipalayam and Sankari railway stations. The Erode Railway Police recovered the body. A note recovered from the spot claimed that Chitra’s three relatives were responsible for his death.

The relatives demanded registering a case under SC/ST Act and action against the three persons. Senior police officials pacified them and they received the body in the evening.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050).