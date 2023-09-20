HamberMenu
Action sought against temple management for reportedly denying entry to 70 families

September 20, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that 70 families that performed inter-caste marriages were reportedly not allowed to enter the Arulmigu Sri Periyakandiamman Annamar Swamy temple at Avalpoondurai in Modakkurichi taluk, affected persons demanded action against the temple management and submitted a petition to the district police here on Wednesday. 

The petitioners said the temple is the family deity of 1,200 families belonging to the Kulalar community. A few years ago, the temple management banned 70 families from entering the temple on the grounds that they performed inter-caste marriage. The issue was taken up with Modakkurichi Tahsildar Elanchelian who held inquiries. Later, he passed orders that families should be allowed inside the temple. “But the management is not implementing the order and they were not allowed to enter the temple till now,” they claimed. 

They claimed that the management is practising untouchability against them and demanded action against the management. “We have rights to enter the temple and offer prayers and the government should take appropriate steps,” they added. 

