Action sought against ration shop employee in Erode

Staff Reporter
August 23, 2022 17:25 IST

Residents of Karattankadu Adi Dravidar Colony in Lakkapuram panchayat have urged the District Supply Officer (DSO) to initiate action against the ration shop employee who was reportedly involved in selling rice meant for public distribution to an individual.

On Monday, the cardholders attached to the ration shop number A.P. 142 at Komarapalayam, near their village, in a petiton to the DSO, said they caught red-handed a worker allegedly selling 70 kg rice to a woman. The DSO was informed who held inquiries at the shop. All the records were verified and the stocks were found to be correct. But, the cardholders said that instead of 20 kg rice, they were provided only 16 kg rice every month and the balance of four kg rice from each card holder was sold in black market. The two-wheeler used for smuggling the rice was seized by the officer.

But, residents wanted action to be taken against the worker involved in selling the rice. The DSO promised that after an inquiry, further action would be initiated. 

