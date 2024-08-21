GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Action sought against quarry owner, officials in Erode after two workers die

Published - August 21, 2024 07:26 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A day after two workers died in an explosion at an illegal quarry at T.N. Palayam in Gobichettipalayam taluk, the family of one of the victims submitted a petition to the Superintendent of Police seeking action against the quarry owner and officials on Wednesday.

The quarry, under the license name of L. Eswarai of Perundurai, is located near the forest boundary at Kovil Karadu area in Punjaithuraiyampalayam panchayat. On Tuesday night, an explosion at the quarry led to the deaths of Senthil Kumar, (50), of Kurumandur, and Ajith (25), of Chamarajanagar in Karnataka. Their bodies were taken to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai Gobichettipalayam for postmortems.  Bungalowpudur police are investigating.  

On Wednesday, M. Arumugam, father of Ajith, filed a complaint holding the quarry owner responsible for his son’s death and demanded the arrest of the owner. He said the license of the quarry, which ended in 2015, has been functioning illegally for nine years. “Despite knowing this, officials took no action,” he said. Arumugam demanded action against the officials of the Department of Revenue and the Department of Geology and Mining for failing to perform their duty. He also sought compensation from the government.

