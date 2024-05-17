GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Action sought against police inspector for brutal assault of Ooty horse safari operator

Published - May 17, 2024 01:44 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Representative image. File

Representative image. File | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

The Indian Thowheed Jamaath has urged the Nilgiris district Superintendent of Police to act against a police inspector who allegedly assaulted a man, causing him serious injuries. The man, who earns a livelihood by offering horse rides to tourists around the Ooty Lake, was allegedly detained and assaulted by police after a tourist fell while riding a horse.

According to F. Jabeena, from Kumarasamy Street in Khandal, her husband, J. Farooq, had been working near the Ooty Boat House on May 12, when a tourist who had gotten on one of the horses accidentally fell and suffered minor injuries. “My husband immediately rushed the man to a private hospital and even paid for the treatment to the minor injuries the tourist suffered,” said Ms. Jabeena.

Following the incident, it was alleged that the inspector of the G1 police station in Udhagamandalam, Meena Priya, and another policeman, identified as Velu, reached the Boat House and took Farooq in for questioning. They are then alleged to have assaulted him in the police station, demanding that he no longer continue offering horse rides to tourists.

Photographs which Ms. Jabeena showed of Farooq’s injuries show that he suffered injuries to his gluteal muscles. “He was unable to relieve himself due to the pain from the injuries and had to be rushed to hospital for treatment,” said Ms. Jabeena.

It has also been alleged that one of the policemen, identified as Velu, demanded ₹5,000 as a bribe to the inspector to ensure that she doesn’t register a case against Farooq. Ms. Jabeena demanded that action be taken against the police inspector and the other policemen involved in the alleged attack against her husband.

Despite repeated attempts, Nilgiris district Superintendent of Police, P. Sundaravadivel, was unavailable for comment about the alleged incident of police brutality.

