Action sought against persons who attempted to outrage women’s modesty

COIMBATORE

26 January 2021 00:47 IST

Activist A.K. Periyar Mani has urged the district administration to initiate action against four persons, who attempted to outrage the modesty of women in Panapatti village, and the panchayat president’s husband who tried to shield them.

In his petition submitted at the weekly grievances redress meet on Monday, he said four persons from the village attempted to take videos of women who went out to attend nature’s call on January 17. The women and members of the 250-odd Dalit communities were forced to relieve themselves in the open as there were no individual house-hold or community toilets.

On seeing them, the women raised an alarm, rushed home and complained to their family members. As the community leaders were going to the Negamam police station to lodge a complaint against the youth, panchayat president’s husband Venkatesh stopped them and attempted to broker a truce the next day.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Mani alleged that on January 18, at the village panchayat office, Venkatesh threatened the women and their family against lodging a complaint and coerced them into signing on blank papers. The women and their family were scared to approach the police and therefore the district administration should look into the matter, he demanded.

‘Repair Ambedkar’s statue’

C. Rajan of People’s Liberation Front has sought the district administration’s help in repairing Ambedkar’s statue on the Food Corporation of India premises in Tatabad. In his petition, he had said it was the only statue for Ambedkar in Coimbatore, that leaders of various political parties garlanded it on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14 and that it was damaged. Therefore, the administration should take steps to repair the statue soon.

Car festivals in temples

Hindu Democratic Front has appealed to the State government to allow car festivals in temples under the HR&CE Department control. In a petition, the outfit said the Department could enforce COVID-19 safety protocols and allow a very few persons and officials to supervise the festivals.