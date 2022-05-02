Action sought against panchayat secretary in Krishnagiri for sexist remarks

In the wake of allegations of sexist comments by a panchayat secretary against the woman panchayat president of Damodarahalli panchayat in Kaveripattinam, the Panchayat Presidents Association made a representation demanding departmental action against the official.

The association met the Collector demanding action against Chinnasamy.

The incident is said to have occurred on Saturday, a day before the gram sabha meetings that was scheduled at all panchayats on May 1.

According to the allegation, panchayat president Vennila Murugesan was subjected to sexist remark by the secretary, when he was asked if Form 30 for the meeting was ready. The association said Chinnasamy had allegedly retorted with a sexist reply leading to an altercation.

It was also alleged that the panchayat secretary had attacked the husband of the panchayat president when he intervened on behalf of his wife. The association also called for protection for women panchayat presidents.