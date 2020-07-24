Action sought against orthopedician

ERODE

24 July 2020 19:25 IST

Stating that derogatory remarks made by an orthopedician of a private hospital against government doctors has caused immense hardship to the doctors’ fraternity, G.S. Gomathi, Joint Director (Health Services), has lodged a complaint with the Erode South Police Station demanding action against the former.

Advertising

Advertising

In her complaint, she said that on July 20, the doctor in a conversation with a person claimed that that post-mortem report issued at the Erode Government Headquarters Hospital can be altered by payment of ₹5 lakh. The complaint said that the message that went viral on social media had tarnished the reputation of government doctors and had upset the medical community. Hence, she wanted action to be taken against the doctor.

Sources said that on July 19, a 22-year-old woman died during delivery at a private hospital in the city and the victim’s family friend later had a phone conversation with a doctor of another hospital in which the doctor claimed that post-mortem reports can be modified.