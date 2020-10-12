Action sought against officials for failing to act against encroachers

Work on to construct a wall along the unauthorised structure at Kanirowther Lake in Erode on Monday.

12 October 2020 23:29 IST

Stating that unauthorised structures in Kanirowther Lake were not removed and officials were acting in favour of the encroachers, members of Kanirowther Kulam Retrieval Movement submitted a petition to the district police demanding action against the officials here on Monday.

In the petition, coordinator Boopathy alias Nilavan said the lake was spread across 23 acre of which water could be stored in 16 acre. An individual and a few others had closed a portion of the lake, altered the lake boundary illegally and had constructed buildings on it. Despite many protests seeking demolition of the unauthorised buildings, no action had been taken so far.

A writ petition was filed in the Madras High Court and the District Revenue Officer had ordered demolishing the unauthorised structures and also removing the encroachments. The Collector had also issued orders. Despite many reminders to officials urging them to execute the orders, no action had been taken so far, the petition said.

The issue was taken up with the Erode District Revenue Divisional Officer who held a meeting with the members and assured them to survey the lake and fix its boundary. A survey was carried out by officials on October 1 and 7 that confirmed that the lake boundary was altered. The petition said the government records related to the lake were altered by the officials and demanded action against them.